Opp annoyed as govt changes timing of PA session today

As per new schedule, the session will be held at 9 o’clock morning instead 3 afternoon

Updated On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 02:29:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has changed the time of Punjab Assembly session with its new timing at nine o’clock morning on Friday (today).

Earlier, the session was convened at three o'clock afternoon on Friday.

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has called the session after a summery was issued by the Punjab government to change the timing. A notification in this regard has been issued.

On the other hand, Punjab Assembly opposition leader Rana Aftab Khan has criticised the government for changing the time of the meeting, alleging that the government is creating hurdles for the new members nominated on reserved in taking an oath.

The PTI leader said the opposition members will be in Punjab Assembly if the session is called at the time of Fajr.

New members nominated on reserved seats after the Election Commission ruling will take oath in the meeting.

The votes of these members will be cast in the presidential election on March 9.

Earlier, the meeting of the Punjab Assembly was called for the oath-taking of members, the election of the speaker and deputy speaker and then the Chief Minister.

