4.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

SWAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan border region at the depth of 71 kilometres.

Earlier in the day, and earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted different cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Swat district. Additionally, tremors were also felt in the cities of Muzaffarabad, Lower Dir, and Malakand.

