Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

FO spokesperson said people of Kashmir have the foremost right over the wealth of their homeland.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 03:15:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

Foreign Office spokesperson said that the Indian occupation authorities are reportedly set to auction some blocks of Lithium reserves, discovered in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

There are concerns that corporations from outside the occupied region would be awarded the contracts to exploit this valuable resource that belongs to the Kashmiri people. These measures by the occupation authorities to deprive Kashmiris of their right to natural resources are illegal and exploitative.”

“IIOJK must not be deprived of its natural resources. The people of Kashmir have the foremost right over the wealth of their homeland, including precious metals like Lithium. We call on India to abandon such exploitative plans and respect the right of Kashmiris to their own land and natural resources.”

