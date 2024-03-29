Sehar Time Ramadan 18
Federal cabinet meeting to be held today after being postponed thrice

Federal cabinet meeting to be held today after being postponed thrice

Pakistan

The cabinet meeting will discuss current political, economic and security situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad. The meeting was earlier postponed thrice, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the cabinet meeting will discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office at 12:00 Noon. The cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda during the meeting.

Sources also informed that the issue of the letter of the Islamabad High Court judges will also come under discussion during the meeting.
 

