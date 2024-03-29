Two minors die after eating pesticide sprayed apples

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – At least two children were killed and four other fell sick after eating pesticide sprayed apples in Abbottabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to the details, the children were returning home after their study in madrassa and on the way they ate sprayed apples from a garden, as a result of which the condition of six children deteriorated and they were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Two children died in hospital during treatment while four other were in critical condition. The deceased were identified as five-year-old Fanan and seven-year-old Hina Shehzadi.

