One killed as pick-up falls into ravine in Abbottabad

One killed as pick-up falls into ravine in Abbottabad

Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 04:27:00 PKT

ABBOTTABAD (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other sustained injuries when a forest department pick-up plunged into a deep ravine in Abbottabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a forest department pick-up was on a routine patrolling when it fell into a gorge in Thandiani area of Abbottabad, killing one security guard on the spot and injuring two others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Zeeshan Shah.

