KP CM Gandapur calls cabinet meeting today

KP CM Gandapur calls cabinet meeting today

Pakistan

The meeting will start at 8:30 pm sharp today

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chiegf Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has summoned the key session of provincial cabinet.

The session has been called for 8:30 pm under CM Gandapur presidency.

As per notification, chief secretary, IG Police, ministers of various departments, advisors, assistants, and other relevant officials will participate in the session.

According to sources, the discussion in the session will revolve around security and safety and economic matters.

The will be a review of finances distributed under ramazan package in the meeting.

There will be discussions about provincial financial, administrative and governance affairs.

Also read: KP CM Gandapur's outburst against corrupt officers
 

