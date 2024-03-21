KP CM Gandapur's outburst against corrupt officers

He goads the public to take law in their hands

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, goads the public to take matters into their own hands while punishing corrupt officers.

Speaking to people at a village in Dera Ismail Khan, Gandapur suggested that instead of complaining to him about corrupt officers, the public should take bricks and smash the heads of those involved in bribery and corruption.

He referenced the Quran, stating that both the givers and takers of bribes were destined for hell. He pledged to ensure a fair, free, and transparent justice and governance system in the province.

Gandapur's provocative statements have garnered attention, with some people praising his stance while others expressing reservations.

Critics contend that Gandapur's recent comments not only support violence but also weaken the principles of law and institutional credibility.

Gandapur, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was recently elected the 19th chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by a two-thirds majority of the Assembly.