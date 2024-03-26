PTI calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramazan

Tue, 26 Mar 2024 21:33:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramazan and urged swift implementation of the Security Council resolution to safeguard civilians.

The PTI spokesperson stressed the need for active involvement of the United Nations and the international community to halt the brutal genocide of Palestinians by Israel, as outlined in the Gaza resolution.

PTI staunchly supports the principled struggle of the Palestinian people and views Israel as an unlawful state responsible for war crimes.

According to the PTI spokesperson, the Pakistani government should utilise all available means to ensure the delivery of essential supplies like food and medicine to Gaza.

Instead of flattering Israel, a terrorist state, the global community should uphold Palestinian rights based on human values and international laws.

The PTI spokesperson stressed the urgency of taking immediate steps towards an effective and lasting solution to the conflict.