PM urges global community to ensure implementation of UNSC resolution

Pakistan

Says Zionist oppression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped permanently

Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 10:38:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to ensure implementation of the United Nations Security Council's resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He urged the international community to ensure implementation of the resolution, adding the ongoing Zionist oppression against innocent Palestinians in Gaza must be stopped permanently.

The prime minister said thousands of women and children had been martyred in Israel's barbaric attacks. Hospitals and refugee camps were deliberately bombed by Israel in Gaza, which was highly deplorable.

He said Pakistan would continue to support Palestinian brothers and sisters for creation of a Palestinian state on the basis of pre-1967 borders.

Pakistan on Monday welcomed adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2728, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, “We also welcome the Security Council’s call for allowing free flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance, and ensuring protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip.”

“Over the course of past six months, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israel, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the crimes being committed by Israel with impunity.”

She said, “We call for expeditious implementation of the Security Council resolution adopted today, hoping that it will serve as a first step towards ending Israel’s brutal onslaught, ensuring a permanent ceasefire, and helping address the prevailing grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.”