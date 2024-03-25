Sehar Time Ramadan 14
Lahore
LHR
04:37 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:13 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:40 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:46 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:08 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

SC to hear intra-court appeals against military courts today

SC to hear intra-court appeals against military courts today

Pakistan

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the appeals.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will start hearing of the intra-court appeals challenging the establishment of military courts [to adjudicate cases related to the violent riots of May 9] today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the appeals. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa had formed a new six-member bench for this purpose on Friday.

Justice Aminuddin Khan will lead the bench, which will also include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Wahid, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.
 

Related Topics
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News