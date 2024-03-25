SC to hear intra-court appeals against military courts today

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the appeals.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will start hearing of the intra-court appeals challenging the establishment of military courts [to adjudicate cases related to the violent riots of May 9] today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

A six-member bench of the Supreme Court will hear the appeals. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa had formed a new six-member bench for this purpose on Friday.

Justice Aminuddin Khan will lead the bench, which will also include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Wahid, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

