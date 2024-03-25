Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Updated On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 04:47:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. The weather will remain dry in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while rain wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country on Sunday with temperature surging up to 39 degrees Celsius.

