PM felicitates Hindu community on Holi festival

PM Shehbaz extended his felicitations to Hindu community on auspicious occasion of Holi festival.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 04:40:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his felicitations to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Holi festival – the Festival of Colors.

In a message, Shehbaz Sharif said, “As Pakistanis we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious characteristics of our society.”

“Let us commemorate this day with a resolve to celebrate our differences as strengths. May the arrival of spring bring new beginnings, hope, and happiness to us all. Happy Holi to all who celebrate!” he added.

