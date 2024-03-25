Two boys killed in kite-flying incidents

Two boys were killed in separate incidents of kite-flying in Sargodha and Pattoki on Sunday.

Published On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 04:41:33 PKT

SARGODHA/PATTOKI (Dunya News) - The bloody game of kite flying continues in several cities of Punjab despite a ban as two boys were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha and Pattoki on Sunday.

According to details, a minor boy was electrocuted to death in Jhal Chakiyan area of Sargodha when he was trying to catch a stray kite with the help of an iron rod.

The second incident occurred in village Jagowala near Pattoki where an eight-year-old boy, identified as Ali Raza, died when he fell from roof of his house while flying kite.

