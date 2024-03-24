President Zardari felicitates Hindu community on Holi festival

Sun, 24 Mar 2024

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari extended his congratulations to the Hindu community on the occasion of their religious festival of Holi.

In a statement, the president underscored that the services rendered by the Pakistani Hindu community were commendable for the nation.

Zardari said that Pakistan's constitution guarantees religious freedom, reflecting its status as a diverse nation where people of all faiths coexist harmoniously.

He emphasised the power of unity, stating that it enables people to reach unprecedented heights of success and happiness.

PUNJAB CM ANNOUNCES HOLI PACKAGE

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also felicitated the Hindu community on the occasion of their religious festival of Holi, and announced a special Holi package for 700 Hindu families.

According to the CM’s Secretariat, checks worth Rs10,000 each will be distributed as part of the Holi package to enhance the joy of the Hindu community. The funds have already been allocated and will be delivered to the respective deputy commissioners.

According to officials at the CM’s Secretariat, the announcement of the package involved special efforts from PML-N's Raheela Khadim Hussain and Punjab committee members.

They said that the provincial government was dedicated to representing every citizen and serving each individual.