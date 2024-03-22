Sanam Javed granted permission to vie for Senate election

Senate election will held on April 2

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court's (LHC) appellate tribunal has granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sanam Javed to contest the Senate election 2024.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, of the appellate tribunal, announced the reserved verdict by accepting the appeal filed by Sanam Javed against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision.

Previously, Sanam Javed challenged the ECP's verdict of rejecting her nomination papers for the Senate election.

Her nomination papers were dismissed by the ECP due to her joint account with her father, which rendered her ineligible to contest the Senate election.

The appellate tribunal has declared the ECP's verdict null and void.

Sanam Javed will now contest for the women's reserved seat in the Senate.

