PTI unveils candidates from Punjab for Senate election

Senate election would be held on April 2

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has announced the candidates contesting for Senate election.

PTI senior leader Aslam Iqbal has disclosed the names of contesting candidates from Punjab after consultation with party leadership.

As per party sources, senior lawyer Hamid Khan, Zulfi Bukhari would vie for Senate’s general seats on PTI ticket. While, Col. Ijaz Mihas General would be PTI’s covering candidate on general seats.

PTI has nominated former advisor for accountability Brig (R) Musaddiq for technocrat seat.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid would contest the Senate election on reserved women seat.

