By-elections on six vacant Senate seats to be held today

Pakistan Pakistan By-elections on six vacant Senate seats to be held today

Polling will be held at National Assembly, Islamabad as well as at Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 03:37:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Elections on six vacant seats of the Senate will be held today (Thursday). According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, polling will be held at the National Assembly, Islamabad as well as at Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

The polling will start at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm at Parliament House, as well as in the buildings of the Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies.

The ECP has finalized arrangements for conducting by-elections on to fill six Senate seats left vacant by the Senators, who were elected to the National and provincial assemblies in the February 8 elections.

The ECP has already dispatched ballot papers and other polling materials to provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan. Polling will be held for one seat reserved in Islamabad and two general seats in Sindh, as well as three general seats for representing Balochistan.

Among those who vacated their seats, included Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who have joined the National Assembly following their victory in recently concluded general elections. Similarly, Nisar Ahmed Khoro and Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar were elected to the Sindh Assembly, while, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai and Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti became members of the Balochistan Assembly.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani from the Pakistan People’s Party and Chaudhry Ilyas Meharban from the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are competing in the elections for the seat reserved for the federal capital.

