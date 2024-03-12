PPP, JUI-F forge alliance for Senate elections

(Web Desk) – The PPP and the JUI-F have agreed to collaborate for the forthcoming Senate elections, PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bukhari announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference alongside former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Bukhari clarified that the PPP would support the JUI-F candidate for the Senate polls in Balochistan, while the JUI-F would reciprocate by supporting Yousuf Raza Gilani in Islamabad.

The Senate by-election, scheduled for March 14, will fill vacant seats.

Bukhari said that three Senate seats in Balochistan had been vacated, prompting the JUI-F to seek PPP's support.

Haideri emphasised that while the JUI-F wouldn't engage in government formation, they would actively fulfill their parliamentary responsibilities.

Gilani expressed mutual support between the parties, stating, "We are backing each other in parliament and will collaborate closely within the house."