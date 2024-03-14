ECP issues the schedule for Senate election

Senate election would be conducted on April 2

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the election schedule for 48 seats of the Senate.

As per the ECP schedule, nominated candidates for Senate seats could submit their nomination papers from March 14 to March 16.

After submission of the nomination papers, the next phase would be the disclosure of candidates vying for Senate seats.

The crucial step to check the eligibility of candidates contesting for Senate seats would be the scrutiny of nomination papers that would be held on March 19.

After scrutiny of papers, candidates could file their appeals about reservations on the nomination papers until March 21.

The election tribunals would dispose of appeals related to nomination papers by March 25. Afterwards, ECP would publish the final list of candidates contesting for the Senate election.

Meanwhile, the contesting contenders would get back their nomination papers by March 27.

As per the schedule, the polling for the Senate election would be held on April 2 in Parliament and four provincial assemblies.

The Senate election is held every three years when one-half of the members of the upper house retire after completion of their tenure. However, the term of a senator is six years.