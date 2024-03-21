Pakistan did not invade Afghanistan but acted against terrorist hideouts: FO

Thu, 21 Mar 2024 15:42:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP/Web Desk) - The intelligence-based operation carried out by Pakistan on March 18 was not an invasion of Afghanistan but an action against the sanctuaries of terrorists hiding inside Afghanistan and posing threats to Pakistan’s security, said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her weekly press briefing on Thursday.

“Pakistan has not invaded Afghanistan. We have no designs against Afghanistan... The operation was not against the people, institutions, or military of Afghanistan. The target was the terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, which along with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan,” she stated.

Pakistan respects sovereignty of Afghanistan

She said Pakistan respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and wanted friendly relations with the neighbouring country.

She told the media that Pakistan had repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the interim Afghan government over the presence of terror outfits including TTP inside Afghanistan which have consistently used the Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory.

She said the Afghan side was repeatedly urged to take concrete action to ensure that the Afghan soil was not used as a staging ground for terrorism against Pakistan.

Pak, US bolster ties

Responding to the media queries regarding the statement of US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu at the US Congressional hearing, the spokesperson said it was an internal matter of the US where the congressmen and the administration were involved.

She said Pakistan valued its relations with the US and believed in constructive engagement and expressed the hope that the US Congress would also continue playing a role in strengthening the ties.

She observed that some statements made at the hearing regarding Pakistan showed a misunderstanding of the issues.

Committment to nuclear energy safety

Apprising the media of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s ongoing visit to Brussels, she said the minister participated in the First Nuclear Energy Summit on March 21 wherein he emphasised energy security, cost-effectiveness of clean energy and highlighted Pakistan’s experience in operating the nuclear plant besides reiterating its commitment to the nuclear safety.

Kashmiris deserve right to freedom

The spokesperson told the media that the Indian government had outlawed 14 political parties in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan urged the government of India to lift the curbs on the banned Kashmiri parties, reiterating its commitment to extending political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until they were given their self-determination right under the UN Security Council resolutions.

Israel is committing war crimes

Sharing Pakistan’s concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the spokesperson condemned the attack by the Israeli forces on Shifa Hospital which had been the only partially operating medical facility.

The attack constituted war crime as well as the crime against humanity, she remarked and called for making Israel accountable and UNSC’s role to declare an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

BRICS memebership

To a question, she said Pakistan had applied for membership of BRICS and was waiting for the forum’s decision in light of its proclaimed objectives of multilateralism and inclusivity.