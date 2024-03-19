CM Maryam condoles with family of martyred Army captain

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam condoles with family of martyred Army captain

CM Maryam condoles with family of martyred Army captain

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 19:31:32 PKT

TALAGANG (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badr to condole with his family.

Maryam met the family members and comforted them.

She expressed her condolences during the meeting with his five sisters and mother.

Read more: Martyrs of Mir Ali attack laid to rest with full military honours

Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badr was martyred in an attack on a check-post by the terrorists in Mir Ali.

