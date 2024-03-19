CM Maryam condoles with family of martyred Army captain
Pakistan
TALAGANG (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badr to condole with his family.
Maryam met the family members and comforted them.
She expressed her condolences during the meeting with his five sisters and mother.
Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badr was martyred in an attack on a check-post by the terrorists in Mir Ali.