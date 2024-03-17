Martyrs of Mir Ali attack laid to rest with full military honours

Sehar Timings Mar 18 - Ramazan 7
(Web Desk) – The seven soldiers and officers of the Pakistan army, who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on Saturday, were laid to rest in their respective native towns with full military honours on Sunday, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The martyrs included Lt-Col Syed Kashif Ali (a resident of Karachi), Capt Muhammad Ahmad Badar (a resident of Talagang), Havaldar Sabir (a resident of Khyber), Naik Khurshid (a resident of Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (a resident of Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (a resident of Kohat), and Sepoy Sajid (a resident of Abbottabad).

A large number of people, including the families of the martyrs, relatives, officers of the Pakistan army and elders of the areas, attended their funeral prayers.

On Saturday, at least six terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the security forces' checkpoint in Mir Ali area, resulting in the deaths of Havaldar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja, and Sepoy Sajid.

The security forces successfully foiled the initial infiltration attempt.

During the clearance operation, Lt-Col Kashif Ali eliminated all six terrorists. However, both Lt-Col Kashif Ali and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar embraced martyrdom in the fierce exchange of fire with the terrorists.

