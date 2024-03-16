Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. The dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
During the last 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Leh and Kalam where mercury fell to -7 degrees Celsius.