PM calls for united front against Islamophobia

Pakistan Pakistan PM calls for united front against Islamophobia

PM said Pakistan joins international community in observing International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 03:33:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia served to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against Islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a united front to stamp out this contemporary menace.

In a message, on the international day, he said, “Pakistan joins the international community in observing the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

The Prime Minister said on its part, Pakistan reaffirms its resolve to work closely with the international community in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures and civilizations.

This important day serves to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against Islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a united front to stamp out this contemporary menace.

The Prime Minister said the International Day comes at a time of alarming surge worldwide in Islamophobia, fueled by discriminatory laws, populist politics, and xenophobic narratives.

He said from ban on public wearing of hijabs to willful desecration of the Holy Quran, and from vilification of revered religious personalities to destruction of holy sites, this dangerous form of religious hatred is infringing upon the basic human rights, dignity and identity of over 1.5 billion Muslims.

