FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

Pakistan

FO spokesperson said stories regarding the visit of a IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office spokesperson Friday said no official from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was currently visiting Pakistan, nor any policy talks planned in the near future with IAEA.

In response to media queries regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan, the spokesperson in a statement said, “Any stories regarding the visit of a high-level IAEA delegation to Pakistan are fake news.”

Director General IAEA visited Pakistan in February 2023. This Ministry had issued briefings to the media on the occasion, she added.
 

