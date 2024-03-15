19 deputy superintendents of Punjab prisons transferred

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a big reshuffle in the prisons of Punjab, 19 deputy superintendents of prisons were transferred.

According to the notification issued by the Home Department, the Deputy Superintendents of the following jails were transferred.

According to details, Adeel Akram Cheema was transferred and posted as the Deputy Superintendent Development District Jail Sialkot.

In addition, Kamran Siddiqui was transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent Executive District Jail Faisalabad and Shahzad Akhtar as Deputy Superintendent District Jail Narowal.

Zahid Saeed was posted as Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Multan, Muhammad Mohsin as Deputy Superintendent Executive District Jail Attock, Afzaal Ahmed as Deputy Superintendent Development District Jail Lahore, Ghulam Mustafa as Deputy Superintendent District Jail Judicial Mandi Bahauddin.

Shokat Ali was posted as Deputy Superintendent Judicial High Security Jail Sahiwal, Kashif Abdul Rehman as Deputy Superintendent Executive District Jail Sheikhupura, Naveed Aslam as Deputy Superintendent Development Central Jail Sahiwal, Habib Ahmed as Deputy Superintendent Executive District Jail Pakpattan.

Muhammad Masab Bilal was posted as Deputy Superintendent Bostal Jail Faisalabad, Muhammad Irshad as Deputy Superintendent Development Central Jail Multan, Muhammad Ali as Deputy Superintendent Executive District Jail Bahawalnagar, Mian Afzal as Deputy Superintendent Development District Jail Sargodha.

Also, Allah Ditta was posted as Deputy Superintendent Judicial District Jail Sargodha, Asif Mumtaz Lak as Deputy Superintendent Judicial Central Jail Multan, and Arif Habib as Deputy Superintendent Judicial Kot Lakhpat Lahore. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent Executive Pakpattan Muhammad Ahmed was transferred and directed to report to the IG Prisons Office.

It is to be recalled that the newly elected Punjab government posted Pakistan Administrative Service officer Noorul Amin Mengal as the Home Secretary.