Court cancels permanent arrest warrant for Hassan, Hussain Nawaz, grants them bail

Asks former PM's sons to furnish surety bonds of Rs50,000 each

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Accountability Court of Islamabad on Thursday cancelled permanent arrest warrant for Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, the sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and granted them bail.

The accountability court of Islamabad conducted hearing of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appeals seeking cancellation of their arrest warrants issued in Flagship, Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

In the references, fugitives Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the accountability court and surrendered before judge Nasir Javed Rana.

During the initial hearing, the assistant counsel informed the court that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz's lawyer Qazi Misbah was busy in another court, he would appear by 12 noon.

Judge Rana said the court had given relief to Hassan and Hussain till today (Thursday). Both of them must surrender before the court today, he said.

Accountability Court Islamabad later resumed hearing after the break. Hassan and Hussain apeared in the court along with their lawyer Qazi Misbah.

During the hearing, Qazi Misbah said a request was made to suspend the permanent warrant on the previous hearing, on which Judge Rana inquired about cases against them?

In response, Misbah said there were three references and in all three cases they had filed applications.

Misbah said Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Safdar were acquitted in Avenfield, their father was acquitted by Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia reference, Nawaz Sharif was acquitted by the trial court in Flagship.

Later, the Accountability Court canceled the arrest warrant for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz and approved their bail after submitting surety bond worth Rs50,000.

Both sons of former prime minister also filed application of exemption from attending court on next hearing. The court adjourned hearing till tomorrow (Friday). The court also ended the proclaimed offender status of both accused.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz returned home after 7 years on March 12. The accountability court had declared both the accused as admonitions 7 years ago.

