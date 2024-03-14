Judge Muhammad Bashir, who sentenced two former PMs, retires

Pakistan Pakistan Judge Muhammad Bashir, who sentenced two former PMs, retires

He also heard cases against Zardari, Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gilani

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 11:01:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir, who sentenced two former prime ministers – Mian Nawaz Sharif and the PTI founder - has retired.

Bashir was appointed in the accountability court on March 13, 2012. He retired on Thursday after serving as the accountability court judge for 12 years.

Muhammad Bashir sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Cap Safdar. He also handed down sentences to the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case. Besides, he heard cases against Asif Ali Zardari (now president).

The accountability court judge also heard the cases against former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Parvez Ashraf and Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Judge Bashir had taken medical leave after recently announcing the verdict in the Toshakhana case.

Also Read: AC judge Muhammad Bashir submits leave request again, citing health reasons

In early February, Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir had re-submitted a request for leave till retirement, citing health reasons.Reports indicated that judge Bashir was suffering from severe hypertension and had submitted the leave request for the second time.

He had previously requested a leave on Jan 27 till retirement. However, his request was turned down by the Ministry of Law and Justice after which he withdrew his leave application.



