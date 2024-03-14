Punjab CM Maryam initiates safety, welfare projects for daily wagers, workers

To provide them their own shelter and security

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed for comprehensive data compilation of labourers and daily wagers across the province.

Under the presidency of Maryam Nawaz, a session was held to discuss matters related to issuance of registration card for social security of daily wagers and review of enacted Labour Laws in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz has ordered to establish an international standard lab for identification of risks posed to daily wagers to ensure them safety and security.

Punjab CM has also instructed to activate Occupational Safety and Health Mobile Lab Project for protection of workers.

CM Maryam Nawaz has called for effective legislation for protection of young bike riders providing rider service.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared the commitment to provide homes to daily wagers by constructing labour colonies.

Maryam Nawaz has called for timely completion of labour colonies projects in Sundar and Taxila.

She has pledged for labour complex in Sheikhupura and Rawalpindi to provide shelter to 1400 wagers and 800 families of daily wagers.

Punjab Chief Minister has ensured for protective measures for safety of daily wagers and factory workers.

