Xi Jinping congratulates Asif Zardari on his victory for presidency

Chinese President is ready to strengthen bilateral relations

BEIJING (Web Desk) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his victory for coveted office of president of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi Jinping asserted China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers.

He said the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and maintained a high level of development of bilateral relations.

The Chinese President said Beijing is ready to work with President Asif Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Asif Ali Zardari, the newly elected 14th President of Pakistan, is all set to be sworn in today (Sunday).

It is noteworthy that Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as the President of Pakistan for the second time by securing 411 votes on Saturday.