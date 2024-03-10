Newly elected President Asif Zardari to take oath today

Asif Ali Zardari garnered victory by 411 votes from allied parties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - People's Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the newly elected 14th President of Pakistan, will be sworn in today (Sunday).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will administer the oath to Asif Zardari at the President House at 4 pm.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, services chiefs of the armed forces, chief ministers and governors of all provinces, members of assemblies, and ambassadors will attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Asif Zardari was elected president for the second time by securing 411 votes on Saturday. He was elected president in 2008.

