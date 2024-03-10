PPP leaders, workers celebrate victory of Asif Ali Zardari

They distribute sweets and dance in jubilation

LAHORE (Dunya News) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday took out rallies across the country to celebrate the victory of Asif Ali Zardari in presidential election.

With the news that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has become the President of Pakistan, the party leaders and workers took to the streets, distributed sweets and danced to the beat of drums to celebrate the victory of their leader.

Like other parts of the country, the PPP leaders and workers of Lahore celebrated the win of their leader with enthusiasm and traditional dance for which the PPP workers known.

The Pakistan Peoples Party's Lahore chapter held jubilant celebrations and set up a victory camp at Charing Cross to honour the triumph of Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections.

The festivities commenced following the formal announcement of the election results from both central and provincial assemblies.

The iconic Charing Cross was adorned with vibrant party flags, banners, and congratulatory flex signs, symbolizing the collective joy and triumph of the party.

The event witnessed the participation of representatives and dedicated party workers from both the centre and Lahore division.

Esteemed members of the Punjab Assembly representing PPP graced the occasion, joining elected officials in commemorating Asif Ali Zardari's resounding victory.

As a gesture of gratitude and camaraderie, sweets were distributed among the diligent workers and the general public, amplifying the spirit of unity and shared success.

The festivities enlivened with traditional horse dances and spectacular fireworks, adding an exuberant touch to the celebratory atmosphere.

Furthermore, as a testament to the party's commitment to social welfare, 'langar' was distributed among the underprivileged, embodying the principles of compassion and inclusivity championed by PPP.