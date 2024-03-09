Zardari or Achakzai? Presidential election to be held today

The voting for the Presidential election will take place from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Presidential elections to elect the 14th President of Pakistan for next five years will be held today (Saturday). Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), will vie for the prestigious office.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of Pakistan People’s Party, PML-N, MQM-P and other coalition parties is contesting the presidential election against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai, the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

The voting for the presidential position will be conducted simultaneously in the Senate, National Assembly, and four provincial assemblies. The voting will take place from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Voting is held through a secret ballot.

A joint session of the parliament will be held at the parliament house in Islamabad today (Saturday) in which the members of National Assembly and the Senate will exercise their right to vote.

Similarly, the provincial assemblies will hold their sessions today (Saturday) for the election.

As per constitutional provisions, the Chief Election Commissioner will serve as the Returning Officer for the presidential election.

