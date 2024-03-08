MQM-P to vote Zardari in presidential election: Maqbool Siddiqui

Pakistan Pakistan MQM-P to vote Zardari in presidential election: Maqbool Siddiqui

Bilawal thanks MQM-P leadership, pledges focus on Karachi

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 06:56:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement -Pakistan (MQM-P) has said the party will vote PPP-PML-N’s joint candidate Asif Ali Zardari in presidential election.

Talking to the media after a meeting with PPP’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto, MQM Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said the presidential election had great significance after the election of the prime minister, assuring the PPP of voting Asif Ali Zardari for the office of president.

“We will vote Asif Zardari. Presidential election is an important stage after the election of the prime minister.

We are determined to vote Asif Ali Zardari and he would be elected with a historic vote. Democracy will benefit the people.

Democratic forces should unite despite differences. Development and construction of Pakistan is our first priority.”

On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he was grateful to the MQM for supporting Asif Ali Zardari who will defeat his rival with a huge majority and will play a leading role in solving problems of Karachi.

The main focus of the new government will be on Karachi. Asif Zardari will also do what he could for the people of Karachi, Bilawal said.

The meeting between Chairman People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM leaders was held in Islamabad. Members of the Presidential Election Committee were also present on the occasion.