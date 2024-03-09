CM Sarfraz Bugti thanks National Party for voting for Zardari

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti thanked the opposition National Party for voting for Asif Zardari.

The Balochistan chief minister said talks were also held with the leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. He said Zardari took important steps including the 18th amendment and initiation of rights in Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti further said Asif Ali Zardari is aware of small provinces.