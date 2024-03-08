Mahmood Achakzai calls for postponement of presidential election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the presidential candidate nominated by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), has demanded to postpone the presidential election.

Achakzai wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the election.

Achakzai said several reserve seats in the National and provincial assemblies were vacant and thus the election of the President should be postponed until the completion of the electoral college.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai would be contesting the election for the seat.

The election will be held on March 9 (Saturday).

