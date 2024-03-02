SIC nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai for coveted presidential office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has announced its support for Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), as the presidential candidate.

The PTI founder has endorsed Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the nominee for the coveted presidential seat. He is set to submit his nomination papers for the prestigious office today.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victorious candidates, who were barred from using electoral symbol 'bat' and contesting under the PTI banner on Feb 8, have now joined the SIC.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated Asif Ali Zardari for the role of president. Asif Zardari's counsel, Farooq H. Naek, has submitted the nomination papers in the Islamabad High Court. While, Murad Ali Shah submitted the papers in the Sindh High Court.

Candidates have until 12am today (Saturday) to submit their nomination papers in the four provincial high courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Following the submission phase, the scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place on March 4, ensuring a thorough examination of each candidate's eligibility and credentials for the presidential role.

The candidates can withdraw nomination papers on March 5 and the ECP will simultaneously release the list of contenders vying for the coveted seat. The polling is scheduled to take place on March 9 at the Parliament House and the four provincial assemblies.

The chief justices of high courts will serve as the presiding officers for the presidential election. Justice Amer Farooq has assumed the role of presiding officer for the upcoming election.

It is pertinent to note that Achakzai won the National Assembly seat NA-266 in Balochistan's Kila Abdullah-cum-Chaman area.