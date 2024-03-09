Nawaz for swift action on cabinet formation and executing PML-N manifesto

Tarar says names to be announced within 24 hours of presidential election

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants early formation of federal cabinet as no progress has been made on the subject even after the passage of days since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath of his office for a second term.

Sources say Nawaz, who decided against becoming prime minister for a record fourth term due to the divided results produced by the February 8 elections, directed the participants of a party meeting on Saturday to start implementing the PML-N manifesto swiftly given the huge challenges Pakistan is facing.

He told the senior party leadership that the process of electing the new president would be completed later in the day and the prime minister must form his cabinet as the people had attached great hopes to the PML-N government, especially in connection with arresting the alarming inflation rate.

As the informal meeting discussed a host of issues, the matter of inducting the PPP in the federal cabinet was also deliberated upon, with Shehbaz informing the party leaders he would again request Asif Ali Zardari to change his mind after he was elected as the president for second time.

The PPP’s support is instrumental in enabling Shehbaz to assume the prime minister’s office, but has made it clear from the very beginning that they won’t be part of the federal cabinet – a position which initially raised many eyebrows in the PML-N which now has to take the responsibility for all the tough decisions that have to been taken to deal with different issues, including the economic crisis.

Separately, PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar told reporters at the Parliament House that the cabinet names would finalised and announced within 24 hours after the presidential election.

However, forming a coalition government has never been easy anywhere in the world and Pakistan can’t be an exception, as different political parties and ideas as well as interests have to be adjusted for the purpose.

One of them is how to accommodate the MQM-P, IPP and PML-Q as the JUI-F has simply refused to either vote for the prime minister and the president or become a government ally.

In this connection, MQM-P senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar, responding to a question, said his party didn’t ask for any ministry or ministries; however, the cabinet formation must be done quickly and judiciously.