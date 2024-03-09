Balochistan first to feel the influence of strong westerly from today after it wreaks havoc in UAE

Pakistan Pakistan Balochistan first to feel the influence of strong westerly from today after it wreaks havoc in UAE

Different regions of Pakistan to receive heavy downpour, snow till March 15

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 14:45:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (Web Desk) – Another strong weather system which has so far dumped inches of rain on the United Arab Emirates will start affecting Balochistan today (Saturday) as most parts of Pakistan producing heavy downpour and snow over the hills in the coming days.

An advisory issued by the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) says different regions of the country are expected to remain under the influence of the latest rainy spell till March 15, as the first western disturbance would be followed by another on March 12.

The heavy rain started pouring down on the UAE early Saturday morning, flooding the streets and forcing the authorities to stop vehicular traffic on Dubai and some other areas.

Even flight operations were disrupted as several landing on or leaving Dubai International Airport – the busiest in the world in terms of international travelers – for either diverted or cancelled.

Meanwhile, videos and images of a super cell spotted in Al Ain were shared on X and other social media platforms as heavy rain and thunderstorms created a flash flooding-like situation in several regions of UAE.

Read more: Climate change affecting women, especially those working in agri sector, disproportionally in countries like Pakistan

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the first westerly wave is likely to enter Balochistan today and will extend to upper parts on March 11 [Monday]. It will be followed by another March 12 [Tuesday].

Under the influence of these weather system, rain and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in expected in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran on Saturday and Sunday.

Other parts of Balochistan – Chagi, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Killa Abdullah and Killa Saifullah will experience rain/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills from Sunday [March 10] till March 13 with occasional gaps.

The latest weather warning comes just a week after unprecedented rains submerged Gwadar and other areas in southern Balochistan and produced heavy downpours/snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in dozens of deaths.

Read more: Gwadar under water after relentless downpour, another strong westerly to hit Pakistan on Thursday

Pakistan has been experiencing the global warming effects in the shape of extreme weather events like rising temperatures, heatwaves, droughts, intense rains and smog/fog.

After nearly completely dry weather from November till early February, the extreme weather events in late February and March coincides with the harvesting winter crops – especially wheat – which starts in the warmer region of southern Sindh in early April and later extends to Punjab, which must be completed by late April/early May across Pakistan.

Hence, the wheat crop requires dry weather at this time of the year, but heavy rains may also damage the produce, again showing the seriousness of the climate change threat we are facing.

Meanwhile, rain/thunderstorm and snow over the hills in predicted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa March 10 [Sunday] till March 14.

On the other hand, the weather systems will affect Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from March 11 [Monday] and upper and central Punjab as well as Islamabad from March 12 till March 14.

However, rain and thunderstorm will hit southern Punjab on March 13 while upper and western Sindh is also expected to be hit by bad weather on March 10 and March 12.

The westerly can trigger landslides in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab on March 13 and 14, while strong winds may also damage power supply systems, especially in plain areas.