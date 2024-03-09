Armed forces fully prepared to defend motherland: COAS

Gen Asim Munir spent whole day with the troops in Rahim Yar Khan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir expresses the resolve that the Pakistan armed forces are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of motherland with the support of the nation.

He was interacting with the troops engaged in the field exercise named ‘Shamsheer-e-Sehra’ in training area near Rahim Yar Khan.

According to ISPR, the aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield manoeuvres required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

The COAS witnessed integrated fire and battle manoeuvres of various elements including armour, infantry, artillery, air defence, and anti-tank guided missiles.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts also participated in the exercise.

The army chief spent the day with the troops in the exercise area and lauded the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks.

He emphasised that armed forces should always remain prepared against any misadventure by the enemy.

Earlier, the army chief was received by the Karachi corps commander and Inspector General Training and Evaluation on his arrival in the field area.