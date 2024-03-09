Barrister Gohar bemoans 'mockery of constitution, law'

PTI leaders label the presidential election unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Barrister Gohar, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says it’s a violation of constitution to take over key offices by undemocratic and illegal means.

He hit out at political rivals for "assuming the offices in the Centre and provinces through forged and rigged results and stealing their due reserved seats."

Speaking to media at Parliament House, Barrister Gohar asserted that two families (PML-N and PPP) had seized national financial resources and now they had occupied the democratic institutions (parliament and provincial assemblies).

Barrister Gohar claimed that Asif Zardari’s presidential victory would be undemocratic and illegal.

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser also agitated the illegal conduct of presidential election without complete electoral college. He declared the presidential election unconstitutional and illegal.

He insisted that the party and leaders were fighting the constitutional battles. He deplored that Ejaz Chaudhry wasn’t allowed to reach the House despite the production order.

Polling for the presidential election is under way in in the national and provincial assemblies besides Senate.

Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are the two contenders for the coveted office of president.



