Pakistan Pakistan In a first, 'Women's Rule' in Punjab with Maryam in the lead role

The office of chief minister, senior minister and information minister will be ruled by women

Updated On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 16:00:30 PKT

By Hassaan Ahmed

In a first, Punjab will be ruled by women as three coveted offices in the province are being held by the females.

The International Women’s Day (IWD) is being observed today on March 8 and Punjab brought a good news as three women are here in the power corridors.

Maryam Nawaz - the political scion of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif – became the first ever chief minister of Punjab on Feb 26.

Soon after taking reins of the province, Maryam inducted two other women in her team and gave them huge responsibilities in Punjab.

Marriyum Aurangzeb was made senior minister in Punjab while Azma Bokhari has been assigned with the daunting task of information minister.

Now, the office of chief minister, senior minister and information minister will be ruled by three ‘powerful’ women in Punjab.

It can also be said that there is ‘Women’s Rule’ in Punjab in the new setup.

MARYAM NAWAZ

Maryam Nawaz came into prominence after the ouster of her father from the prime minister office in 2017 following the disqualification of elder Sharif in the panama papers.

She addressed mammoth rallies across the Punjab demanding release of her father from jail during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

She was known as the ‘crowd-puller’ in PML-N and became the party’s chief organiser and senior vice president.

Maryam led the election campaign of PML-N with her father and herself contested for both the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats.

She won both the seats from Lahore but opted to vacate her National Assembly seat in a bid to become the first ever chief minister of Punjab.

“I want to see women chief ministers in other provinces too,” said Maryam Nawaz, while speaking in an event in Lahore on Friday in connection with the International Women’s Day.

“Women harassment is my red line,” the first ever woman chief minister of Punjab vowed.

MARRIYUM AURANGZEB

Marriyum Aurangzeb will serve as the first ever senior minister in Punjab with several powerful portfolios.

She first became MNA on a reserved seat in 2013 and started working in the social media team of PML-N.

Marriyum Aurangzeb came into prominence when Pervaiz Rasheed was sacked as information minister in 2016 in the ‘Dawn Leaks’.

Marriyum successfully filled the vacuum and never looked back since then.

She became the information minister after removal of Pervaiz Rasheed and vociferously defended her party and government on the TV screens.

She was officially made PML-N’s spokesperson in 2018.

Marriyum Aurangzeb once again became MNA in 2018 on a reserved seat and this time she showed her abilities from the opposition benches.

She was information minister once again in 2022 when Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister for the first time and remained in the office until the expiry of his government.

In 2024, her name was there on both of the lists on reserved seats (National Assembly and Punjab Assembly) but this time she opted to stay in Punjab to help Maryam Nawaz who is a new entrant in the parliamentary and government affairs.

Many observers think that Nawaz Sharif has tasked Marriyum Aurangzeb to stay with Maryam Nawaz as her PSO in Punjab.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who has studied at Kings College London, has been given several important portfolios in the cabinet of Maryam Nawaz with the status of senior minister.

She will be holding the portfolios of Planning and Development, Special Initiatives, Environment and Forestry.

AZMA BOKHARI

She will handle the media affairs of Punjab government as she has been given the portfolio of information minister.

Azma Bokhari, a lawyer by profession, first became MPA in 2002 on a reserved seat from PPP. She once again became MPA on reserved seat in 2008 on the ticket of PPP.

Azma joined PML-N in 2013 and it is her fifth consecutive term as MPA.

She has also served as parliamentary secretary for Information and Culture in Punjab Assembly from 2017-18.

Her husband Samiullah Khan is also a seasoned parliamentarian who became MPA for third time from Lahore.

Azma Bokhari vehemently presented her party’s point of view on TV screens during last five years and she is currently serving as PML-N’s provincial information secretary.

Azma remained a strong critic of PTI’s two former chief ministers Usman Buzdar and Ch Parvez Elahi during last five years.

Women between the ages of 15 and 25 have a literacy rate of 65 percent, but their employment rate is just 20.65 percent in Pakistan.

It is hoped that many ambitious women will now join the politics after witnessing the new Punjab setup where women will be ruling for next five years.