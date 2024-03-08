Maryam Nawaz advocates for woman chief minister in all provinces

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz advocates for woman chief minister in all provinces

She pledged to ensure empowerment, safety and security of women

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 15:14:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Punjab, insisted that every day was Women's Day, emphasizing that the celebration should not be confined to a single day, shared these remarks at a ceremony on International Women’s Day.

Maryam Nawaz advocated for greater inclusivity and equality by electing women as chief ministers in all provinces, highlighting her own historic position as the first female CM in any province.

CM Punjab lauded the contributions of women, declaring them heroes serving society and the nation. She commended the efforts of the IG Punjab for establishing women's desks in police stations and acknowledged the valuable contributions of women police officers.

The Chief Minister of Punjab stated that she has taken initiatives to enhance the safety and security of women. She mentioned the establishment of a women's development department and the launch of the "Never Again" app.

She strongly advocated for women's safety, emphasizing that women's harassment was a redline for her. She expressed her commitment to ensuring that every woman has the independence to pursue education and employment.

Maryam Nawaz pledged to provide interest-free loans for women, implement internship programs, and introduce pink bikes. She claimed to empower women through education, proposing the establishment of a separate block for women in the universities of every city and initiating an international scholarship program.

She asserted that investing in education is the best investment and promised to utilize all available resources to empower students.

Recognizing the challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society, she recalled her own 13-year struggle to establish her position and break the glass ceiling as the first female chief minister in the country's history.