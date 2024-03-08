Pakistani women shatter glass ceilings: A tribute on International Women's Day

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistani women shatter glass ceilings: A tribute on International Women's Day

Pakistani women defy odds across all sectors and serve the nation

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 12:48:05 PKT

Arooj Anmol

International Women's Day, March 8, is a global celebration, honoring the struggles and achievements of women who have left an indelible mark by overcoming challenges. Today serves as a reminder to strive for gender equality and inclusivity in all spheres of life.

In Pakistan, where women constitute 49.6 percent of the population, remarkable strides have been made, despite persisting challenges highlighted by global gender gap reports. These women have risen to prominence, demonstrating the strength, resilience, and dedication that make them powerful forces for change.

Government: Trailblazing in Politics

The contributions of Pakistani women in politics are monumental. Muhtarma Fatima Jinnah, a pivotal figure in Pakistan's struggle for independence, opened doors for women to actively participate in the fight for their rights.

Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan became the first woman governor of Sindh, and Benazir Bhutto made history as the first female Prime Minister in Pakistan and the Islamic world.

Dr. Fahmida Mirza, as the first woman Speaker of the National Assembly, and Maryam Nawaz, the first woman to hold the position of Chief Minister in any province, continue to break barriers.

Notable figures like Ghazala Gola and Suriya Bibi have also carved their paths in the political landscape by holding the coveted office of deputy speaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assembly.

Dr. Sawera Prakash, was the first female minority who contested for the general election 2024 on general seat. Rehana Bibi was the first women to contest for the Balochistan Assembly seat from a remote area.

Judiciary: Legal Luminaries

The judiciary witnesses pioneering women making significant strides. Justice Ayesha Malik, the first woman to serve on Pakistan's Supreme Court, outlawed "virginity tests" during rape examinations, advocating for the rights of sexual assault victims.

Justice Musarrat Hilali, the second woman judge on the apex court, and Sabhat Rizvi, the first female secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association, contribute to the evolution of the legal landscape.

Asma Jahangir, the first woman elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, remains a symbol of bravery and human rights advocacy. Her legacy, as one of the founders of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and a three-time UN Special Rapporteur, continues to inspire.

Security and Law Enforcement: Defending and Protecting

In the realm of security and law enforcement, Lieutenant General Nigar Johar Khan, the first woman to reach the rank of lieutenant-general in the Pakistan Army, exemplifies resilience and dedication.

Ayesha Farooq, the first female fighter pilot, and Helena Saeed, the first female Additional Inspector General of Police and UN Police Commissioner, demonstrate that women can thrive in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Stella Sadiq achieved a significant milestone by being the first female police officer to receive the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal. This recognition was bestowed upon her for her courageous efforts in preventing two suicide bombers from entering one of the largest shrines in the country.

Another noteworthy accomplishment came from Manisha Ropeta, a Pakistani police officer, who, in July 2022, made history as the first Hindu woman in Pakistan to attain the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Adding to these achievements, Dr. Anoosh marked a groundbreaking moment as the first woman police officer appointed as a senior superintendent (SSP) Operations Lahore.

Breaking cultural and religious norms, Rizwana Hameed created history by becoming the first woman to head a male police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where conservative traditions often discourage women from venturing outside their homes.

Further diversifying the force, Erum Mohmand emerged as the initial woman from the tribal district of Mohmand to join the Balochistan Police.

Stella Sadiq, Manisha Ropeta, and Rizwana Hameed have all broken barriers in law enforcement, showcasing courage and commitment to duty.

Journalism: Breaking News, Breaking Boundaries

Zubeida Mustafa, the first female journalist from Pakistan to receive an IWMF Lifetime Achievement Award, paved the way for others to follow. Dr. Rabia Noor, honored with the Jamal Khashoggi Award, has earned international recognition for her impactful reporting on women's empowerment in Pakistan.

Science and Arts: Elevating Pakistani Excellence

In the fields of science and arts, Pakistani women shine brightly. Dr. Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau's known as "Pakistan's Mother Teresa,"contributions to fighting leprosy, Arfa Karim's distinction as the youngest Microsoft certified professional, and Arooj Aftab's historic Grammy win showcase the diversity and talent of Pakistani women.

Laraib Atta's exceptional performance in the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" has garnered her both the prestigious Oscar and BAFTA Award. Her outstanding contribution to the film industry has not only brought her international acclaim but has also solidified her as a rising star in the world of cinema.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, a seasoned journalist and filmmaker, has become a powerful voice for human rights, with a particular focus on women and minority rights.

She has received the highest civil honor, the "Hilal-e-Imtiaz," from the Pakistan Government in recognition of her impactful work. Sharmeen made history as the first Pakistani to win an Oscar for her 2012 documentary "Saving Face" and has added seven International Emmy Awards to her list of achievements.

Samina Beig has etched her name in history as the first Pakistani woman to conquer the summits of Everest, K2, and the Seven Summits.

Her awe-inspiring achievements in mountaineering not only showcase her physical prowess but also exemplify the resilience and determination of Pakistani women reaching new heights, quite literally.

Naila Kiani stands out as the only Pakistani woman to conquer an impressive 10 out of 14 peaks above 8,000 meters. Her mountaineering feats underscore not only her personal accomplishments but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring adventurers and women seeking to break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, these Pakistani women exemplify the spirit of empowerment, proving that talent knows no boundaries and that the world is ready to acknowledge and honor the contributions of women from all walks of life.

Their stories serve as beacons of hope and encouragement for the generations to come, reminding us that gender should never be a limitation to achieving greatness.

