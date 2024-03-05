Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role second time

Shehbaz earlier served in the highest office from April 2022 to August 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday felicitated his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for being sworn in as the country's 24th premier.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Narendra Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif who took reins of the country for the second time as premier.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif was administered oath of office by President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday.

Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time prime minister, earlier served in the highest office from April 2022 to August 2023 before parliament was dissolved to hold general elections last month.

Shehbaz, the consensus candidate of the PML-N and the PPP, received 201 votes against PTI-backed Omar Ayub Khan who could get 92 votes.

Earlier, many world leaders including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the newly sworn in prime minister of Pakistan.