Pakistan Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif to take oath of office today

President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Shehbaz Sharif in a ceremony at the President's House.

Mon, 04 Mar 2024 05:04:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister-elect Shehbaz Sharif will take the oath of office for the second time today (Monday). Shehbaz Sharif earlier served as prime minister of a coalition government from April 2022 to August 2023 before Parliament was dissolved to hold general elections last month.

President Arif Alvi will administer oath to Shehbaz Sharif in a ceremony at the President's House at 3:00 pm. Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chief Ministers and governors of all provinces will attend in the ceremony.

Earlier on Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected parliament amidst sloganeering by the opposition.

Shehbaz, the consensus candidate of the PML-N and the PPP, received 201 votes in the 336-member parliament. His challenger Omar Ayub Khan of SIC-PTI secured 92 votes.

Besides the PPP, Shehbaz was backed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Z), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the National Party.

As Speaker Ayaz Sadiq announced the results, former premier and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif congratulated him. Later, Khawaja Asif and PPP leader Asif Zardari hugged him.

Addressing the House, Shehbaz thanked his elder brother for nominating him for the office of prime minister.

He said the country progressed by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He called him architect of Pakistan who ended load shedding and made the country a nuclear power.

He also mentioned Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their service to the country. Benazir Bhutto laid down her life for democracy, law and justice, he added.

