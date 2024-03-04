Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Shehbaz on assuming premiership

Pakistan Pakistan Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Shehbaz on assuming premiership

Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulates Shehbaz on assuming premiership

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 19:37:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his felicitation message, the Saudi crown prince wished Shehbaz Sharif success, and the people of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity.