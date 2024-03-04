Bar, bench two wheels of justice system: PHC CJ

SAWABI (Dunya News) - Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan says bar and bench are two wheels of the justice system.

Addressing the lawyers in Swabi on Monday, Justice Ibrahim Khan said about 900 petitions were filed in short time. The decisions of all the cases were made without any pressure. Those who do justice are honoured by Allah Almighty, he added.

The chief justice further said that all the complaints registered with the Human Rights Cell were redressed.