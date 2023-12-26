PTI to move PHC to regain bat symbol

PTI's legal team will file a petition today (Tuesday) in the Peshawar High Court.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision invalidating its internal elections and revoking the ‘bat’ electoral symbol in the Peshawar High Court today (Tuesday).

PTI's legal team will file a petition today (Tuesday) against the Election Commission's decision. The petition will be filed by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar and Shah Faisal Atmankhel.

According to sources, Barrister Gohar Ali met the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in jail and after consultation, he has decided to file a petition in the Peshawar High Court.

The ECP's ruling, reached through an unprecedented scrutiny of a political party's internal workings, deemed PTI ineligible for an election symbol in the forthcoming general elections.

Citing non-compliance with their directives and failure to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with PTI's prevailing Constitution of 2019, the Election Act of 2017, and Election Rules of 2017, the ECP outlined its decision in an 11-page order issued on November 23, 2023.

The PTI denounced the decision as part of a purported "famous London Plan" and an endeavor to obstruct their electoral participation. They vowed to challenge the verdict at all possible platforms and affirmed their candidates' intent to contest the elections using the ‘bat’ symbol.

